

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Police continue to search for a missing school bus that they say was stolen from a compound in Hamilton.

The “short” style school bus has “Attridge” written across its side, as well as its bus number, #840.

Police said they were alerted to the theft on Friday after the bus was stolen from the Attridge Transportation compound at 465 Rennie Street. The bus has been involved in several “incidents” throughout Hamilton, police said.

Hamilton police have released a photo of a man seen filling the bus up with gas.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male. He was wearing a dark-coloured baseball hat, bomber style jacket with hood, dark pants with light colored stripe down the sides of the legs and running shoes.

Hamilton police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators. However police are warning people not to approach the bus or suspect if spotted.