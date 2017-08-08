

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton are investigating after a suspected drug overdose killed a 44-year-old Burlington man and sent one woman to hospital Monday night.

The victims were found at a home on Dalkeith Avenue shortly before 10 p.m.

Police say officers found the man inside the home without vital signs. Despite medical efforts by Hamilton Paramedics, he died at the scene.

The 23-year-old woman also found in the home was unresponsive when emergency services arrived but was transported to hospital in stable condition after being treated by paramedics.

Investigators believe drugs played “a key role” in the incident but the exact cause of death has yet to be determined.

Toronto has been grappling with a spike in overdose deaths in recent weeks.

The city saw at least six overdose deaths in a two-week period.

The surge in overdoses prompted a meeting between Toronto Mayor John Tory and city health officials where a number of measures were agreed upon to combat the crisis.