

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police are expected to provide more information Wednesday on their investigation into the fatal shooting of Angelo Musitano, a man with known ties to organized crime.

Shots rang out on Chesapeake Drive, near Parkside Drive, in a residential neighbourhood in Waterdown, Ont. yesterday afternoon.

Police arrived at the scene to find 39-year-old Musitano sitting inside his white pickup truck, parked in his driveway, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to nearby hospital with critical injuries but did not survive.

Angelo Musitano and his younger brother of Pat Musitano were charged in 1997 with first-degree murder for ordering a mob hit on Hamilton mobster Johnny “Pops” Papalia, known then as “The Enforcer.”

Both brothers took a 10-year plea deal and were released from jail after completing approximately three years.

Since then, the brothers have kept a low profile. Police said they have been aware of their presence in the Waterdown area since 2015 when Pat Musitano’s vehicle was set ablaze in his driveway.

Police believe Angelo Musitano’s death was a targeted hit.

Investigators say a suspect was last seen driving north on Chesapeake Drive following the shooting in a dark coloured, four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a back with a heavy build wearing a dark toque, a black jacket and beige pants.

Det. Peter Thom of Hamilton Police is expected to provide an update on the investigation from the scene sometime this afternoon.

The area is still being blocked off by police and will remain cornered off until a post-mortem is concluded.

Anyone with new information about the case is being asked to call Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.