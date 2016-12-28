Featured
Hamilton man charged after violent robbery in Milton
A Halton Regional Police Service officer is seen in this undated file photo.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 7:36AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 28, 2016 8:12AM EST
Charges have been laid after a man was robbed and stabbed in the throat during a drug transaction in Milton last summer.
According to Halton Regional Police, a male was in the area of Sydney Drive and Commercial Street on July 6 when he was stabbed in the throat and robbed.
The victim, police said, was rushed to hospital and later released.
On Dec. 27, investigators identified a suspect and several search warrants were executed in connection with the case.
Zachary Carter, of Hamilton, has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of weapons for a dangerous purpose.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Const. Mike Rotsma at 905-825-4747 ext. 2450 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).