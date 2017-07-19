

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A Hamilton doctor gave a first-hand demonstration on the dangers of leaving children inside a car with the windows up on a hot summer’s day.

Dr. Anthony Crocco, chief of pediatric emergency at McMaster Children’s Hospital, live-streamed himself sitting inside a hot car on Wednesday afternoon.

He had paramedics by his side monitoring his oxygen levels and heart rate while reminding those watching his demonstration that children left in cars don’t have the same safety net.

Dr. Crocco participated in this demonstration to highlight the risks associated with leaving kids inside locked vehicles even for a few minutes.

“That few minutes can actually be quite devastating for that child,” he said.

This situation can lead to a risk of heat stroke, seizures and even death.

You can watch the full demonstration by Dr. Crocco here: