Guildwood stabbing victim walked home before calling for help
Police at the scene of a stabbing outside a Scarborough Tim Hortons on September 15, 2017.
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 11:32AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 15, 2017 11:49AM EDT
A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries Friday morning after he was stabbed outside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhood.
According to Toronto police, the man was stabbed in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area shortly after 10 a.m. but walked home before calling police and paramedics.
When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds and holding onto his stomach.
He was rushed to a hospital trauma entre via emergency run in “very serious” condition, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.
No arrests have been made nor has any information on potential suspects been provided.
Police remain in the Guildwood area searching for security camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses.