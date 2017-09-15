

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A 23-year-old man suffered serious injuries Friday morning after he was stabbed outside a Tim Hortons in Scarborough’s Guildwood neighbourhood.

According to Toronto police, the man was stabbed in the Guildwood Parkway and Livingston Road area shortly after 10 a.m. but walked home before calling police and paramedics.

When officers arrived, they found the man suffering from apparent stab wounds and holding onto his stomach.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma entre via emergency run in “very serious” condition, Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu said.

No arrests have been made nor has any information on potential suspects been provided.

Police remain in the Guildwood area searching for security camera footage and speaking to potential witnesses.