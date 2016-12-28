Featured
Guelph man facing charges in child pornography investigation
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 28, 2016 11:47AM EST
GUELPH, Ont. -- A 33-year-old man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation in Guelph, Ont.
Local police say they'd undertaken a lengthy investigation into child porn offences, but provided no details.
They say the man was arrested Tuesday and charged with accessing and possessing child pornography as well as making it available for distribution.
Police did not release the man's name.
He is due to appear in court on Feb. 7.
