

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- With less than a year to go before recreational marijuana is legalized, mayors across the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area came to Premier Kathleen Wynne today looking for advice on how to handle the transition.

Wynne says despite introducing Ontario's legalization framework earlier this month, the provincial government is still working to answer key questions including where stores will be located, how enforcement will be handled and the kind of resources that will flow to municipalities.

Wynne says that some of those questions could be answered during a fall summit planned with police agencies to discuss enforcement.

Wynne says that while municipalities are looking to the province for answers, there are still many questions the province has for the federal government before recreational marijuana is legalized on July 1, 2018.

The Liberal government said earlier this month that it will sell recreational marijuana in as many as 150 dedicated stores run by the province's liquor control board and the legal age to buy the drug will be 19.

Consumption of legal weed will not be allowed in public spaces or workplaces and will be confined to private residences under Ontario's proposed legislation.