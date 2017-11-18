Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of heavy rainfall that could bring 20 to 40 millimetres to some areas by this evening.

Rain began falling in the city overnight but the weather agency says that it will taper off this morning.

A developing low pressure system over the lower Great Lakes will then bring heavier rainfall to the area this afternoon.

Environment Canada says that a combined 20 to 40 millimetres may fall in some areas, with Toronto expected to get the bulk of that tonight (10 to 15 millimetres).

The special weather statement covers a wide swath of Southern Ontario, including the GTA.