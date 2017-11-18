GTA under special weather statement ahead of heavy rainfall
Grab your umbrella, between 30 and 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall this weekend. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Toronto and the GTA ahead of heavy rainfall that could bring 20 to 40 millimetres to some areas by this evening.
Rain began falling in the city overnight but the weather agency says that it will taper off this morning.
A developing low pressure system over the lower Great Lakes will then bring heavier rainfall to the area this afternoon.
Environment Canada says that a combined 20 to 40 millimetres may fall in some areas, with Toronto expected to get the bulk of that tonight (10 to 15 millimetres).
The special weather statement covers a wide swath of Southern Ontario, including the GTA.