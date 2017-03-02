

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Ontarians may soon be paying less on their hydro bills but ratepayers in the GTA seem to be split on whether lower costs are a good move for the future or not.

An informal web poll conducted by CTV News Toronto found that out of 513 voters, 51 per cent of people are not in favour of the cuts, while 49 per cent of people are.

Along with the poll, many people tweeted their comments regarding the cost decrease.

@michelledubeCTV @CTVToronto Unfortunately they are pushing my costs onto the shoulders of my children. Who can be in favour of that? — Paul Nieuwland (@pnieuw) March 2, 2017

By this summer, Ontario’s soaring electricity bills will see a decrease of approximately 17 per cent. This drop comes prior to the provincial Liberals bid for re-election.

Despite the decrease in costs for business owners and residents across the GTA, people are weary of how this will affect them personally.

Some said they thought it was a good first step but that more needs to be done to keep costs low.

GTA resident Leo Hynes told CTV News Toronto that he recognizes the costs will be cheaper but he still thinks it’s too high.

“It certainly makes a difference but it has been too high for too long so I think Ontarians are only getting what they deserve,” Hynes said. “It should have been done a long time ago.”

On the other hand, small business owner Bala Rasiah told CTV News Toronto that he is very happy with the announcement.

Rasiah said he is currently paying approximately $900 per month for electricity at his restaurant, including kitchen appliances, staff and air conditioning and heating.

“I’m very happy, that’s $200 in my pocket,” he said.

Paddy Breen-McGivern, the district manager of a frozen food outlet in Port Perry, said the change will be very beneficial to them as they burn through electricity every day. In order to maintain all of their freezers at -18 C, they spend about $5,500 per month on electricity. Breen-McGivern said the lower costs could lead to expansions for their business.

“I think it means we can look at hiring more, with expansion comes hiring,” she said.

GTA resident John Smith said he wants to know where the Liberal government is coming up with the money to subsidize these costs for the whole province.

“I just want to know where they are getting it from,” he said. “Is there going to be a toll on the road to make up for the difference?”

Despite these concerns, Smith said the cutbacks still would make a big difference for him as he would save $75 per month, which would add up to about $1,000 for the year.

On Thursday, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne acknowledged that the bill for the province-wide relief will in time come due to ratepayers, costing billions in extra interest payments.

Wynne said that although short-term cuts will cost more in the future, they are more fair because the current generation of hydro customers will not have to pay the heavier costs alone.

Ontario Progressive Conservative Leader Patrick Brown said the new plan is solely shifting the burden between the same group of people.

“Robbing Peter to pay Paul, but in this case, both Peter and Paul are taxpayers,” he said.

Brown said that despite the dramatic decrease now, those extra interest costs will be added back onto bills in the future.

With files from The Canadian Press