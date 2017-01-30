

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





GTA mosques are stepping up security measures in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Quebec.

The Islamic Foundation School, located on Markham Road near Sheppard Avenue, told CTV News Toronto Monday that they’ve hired a private security company as a precaution after six Muslims were fatally shot during prayer services at a mosque in Quebec City Sunday night.

“One of the youngsters asked me in the morning, right as I walked in, ‘Will anything like this happen here?” So obviously whenever there is tragedy or crisis, we talk to our youth, we talk to our children and let them know exactly what happened according to their level of understanding,” said Imam Yusuf Badat.

Badat said a private security firm has been instructed to patrol the exterior of the property – which also operates as a community centre and a school for more than 100 children -- until further notice.

He said the building is already equipped with security cameras.

Members who plan on attending the mosque are being asked to keep a watchful eye for anything considered suspicious and contact authorities immediately.

The Jamia Ahmadiyya Canada Institute of Islamic Studies in Vaughan has also increased its security at mosques across the country.

“As members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at, which is one of the largest Muslim communities in this country, from Newfoundland to Vancouver, members are completely distraught and troubled by this attack,” national spokesperson Safway Choudry told CTV News Toronto.

“It shocked us. It caught us all off guard.”

Choudry said all prayer services at Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at mosques will resume as normal despite “heightened security.”

He said he spoke with the Imam in Quebec City personally to offer his support and condolences.

“To my knowledge, we have never learned of anything this gruesome in Canadian history as far as the Muslim community is concerned,” he said. “He (the Imam) has assured me he’s fine but this has had a ripple effect throughout the country and we’re just trying to assure everyone feels safe.”

Speaking at the Muslim Association of Canada Masjid Toronto Monday afternoon, Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne said the attack that killed six, critically injured five and wounded several others does not reflect “who we are as Canadians.”

“There should be no fear, ever, of worshiping your God, our God, here in Ontario or in Canada. There’s no place for the kind of violence that would make people fearful going to their place of worship,” she said.

“We’re not different, we’re the same. We’re all Ontarians, we’re all Canadian, and we’re all here because we believe in an open society. Expect for indigenous people, every single one of us came from somewhere else or another place to build this open society and we will stay open.”

Wynne urged the community to remain vigilant and stand together in the aftermath of the attack.

According to police in Quebec City, two suspects were taken into custody following the shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City.

Investigators later announced only one of two individuals apprehended in the shooting is now being considered a suspect.

Police have not commented on a motive.