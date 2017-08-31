

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





Drivers may be inclined to fill up now ahead of a possible gas price hike – which could increase by as much as 10 cents this weekend.

The fallout from the Hurricane Harvey, which at first affected nearly a third of U.S. gasoline production, is also hitting the GTA.

"Canada only produces a certain amount of gasoline. An infinite amount is not available so if prices don't go up Americans will be coming north. So the theory holds to buy spare barrels of gasoline to meet their own needs,” said Dan McTeague, from gas data site, Gas Buddy.

The average price of gas in the GTA sits at 118.9 per litre and if experts’ predictions are correct, it’ll add up to more than a 20-cent increase in 9 days by the weekend.

McTeague says it's only going to get worse by midnight tonight, when gas is expected to be posted at 123.9 per litre and will continue to climb to 132.9 per litre on friday at midnight.

That means for a 50-litre tank of gas, it currently costs $59.45 to fill up, but by Saturday it will increase by seven dollars to $66.45.

Many drivers are lining up to get their gas now, instead of shelling out more money this weekend.