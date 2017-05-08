

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Marcus Stroman threw six shutout innings and Ryan Goins hit a two-run homer as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-2 on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

Goins went deep in the second inning and Justin Smoak drove in two more runs in the third as the Blue Jays won for the third time in four games.

The Indians (17-14) scored two runs in the eighth inning before Roberto Osuna closed things out in the ninth for his fifth save.

Cleveland slugger Edwin Encarnacion received a standing ovation from the Rogers Centre crowd of 40,014 in his first game back in Toronto since signing with the Indians in the off-season.

He led off the second inning with an infield single and Jose Ramirez followed with a single to right field, with Encarnacion taking a wide turn at second base as if he might test Jose Bautista's arm.

Bautista threw a rocket to third base and the longtime friends both smiled after Encarnacion returned to the bag. After a lineout, Stroman escaped by getting Yandy Diaz to ground into an inning-ending double play.