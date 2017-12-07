

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Two GO Transit special constables are being praised for their quick thinking when they apprehended a man at Rouge Hill GO Station with a loaded handgun strapped to his thigh.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said the constables spotted the man “hiding suspiciously” at the station near Lawrence Avenue East and Port Union Road early this morning.

Toronto police confirmed in a tweet that the special constables were able to take the suspect into custody and subsequently recovered a loaded firearm.

Officers later arrived at the station and placed him under arrest.

In an email to CP24, Aikins said she considers the officers to be “heroes.”

“Thankfully this guy and his gun are off the street and no one was harmed,” she wrote.

There was no word on what charges, if any, have been laid.