

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





GO train service has been suspended on a major portion of the Lakeshore East Line this morning due to ongoing signal issues.

GO Transit spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said trains are not operating between Ajax and Oshawa due to problems west of the Whitby GO Station.

Aikins said they’ve been dealing with a “variety of issues” on the Lakeshore East line this morning but a broken switch is the reason for the suspension.

She urged riders who typically use the Lakeshore East Line to check GO Transit’s website for alternative GO bus routes.

“We won’t have a bus bridge between those stations unfortunately because our buses are on the highway, they are slow moving,” she told CP24 via phone on Tuesday. “The highways are still in many parts across the region snow-covered and so the buses are going slow.

The issues aren’t expected to be repaired until after the morning rush, she said.