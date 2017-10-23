

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





GO train service has been suspended on the Barrie Line this morning after a person was struck by a train.

The incident occurred south of the Barrie South GO Station shortly before 6:30 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Vanessa Barrasa told CP24 that emergency personnel are heading to the scene.

The condition of the person who was struck is not yet known.

Barrasa said some trains are holding as a result of the incident, including the train that struck the pedestrian.

Metrolinx says it could take an estimated two hours before service resumes.

Those who travel on the Barrie Line can expect delays during rush hour this morning, Barrasa added.

She said passengers can use the Richmond Hill Line as an alternative.