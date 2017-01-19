Featured
GO train service resumes on Lakeshore East line
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto/Maurice Cacho)
Paul Johnston, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 8:56PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, January 19, 2017 10:48PM EST
GO train service has resumed on the Lakeshore East line following a fatal pedestrian collision Thursday night.
According to GO Transit, the person was struck at Rouge Hill Station. It happened just before 8:30 p.m.
Paramedics confirmed to CP24 that the pedestrian had subsequently died of their injuries. Police said the pedestrian was a woman, believed to be in her 40s.
"We have received permission to resume train service through Rouge Hill (Station), however only one track is available," GO Transit said on its website.
"All scheduled train trips will operate, however you may experience delays of seven to 10 minutes between Guildwood (Station) and Pickering (Station) in both directions."
