

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The union representing 2,500 striking workers at GM Canada's CAMI assembly plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says it has invited management to get talks rolling again in hopes of reaching a settlement.

But Dan Borthwick, president of Unifor Local 88, says its demand that the plant be designated the lead producer of the Chevrolet Equinox to ensure production and jobs aren't shifted to Mexico hasn't changed.

"We're just trying to be responsible and see if there's any way we can bring a quick resolution to the work stoppage and minimize the affects on our members and the suppliers and the surrounding community," he said in an interview on Thursday.

"With that said, the company has to understand our goals, the lead producer letter, our economics and our contract language are still outstanding issues that need to be resolved."

The effects of the strike that started on Sunday are spreading with Magna International (TSX:MG) announcing it is suspending the supply of parts to the CAMI plant.

The parts maker says the decision affects the output at a few of its facilities in Ontario, but did not provide more details.

GM did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In a statement on Sunday, it said the two sides made progress on issues in recent weeks and encouraged Unifor to resume negotiations.

The union said it has been in daily contact with GM since the strike began but no formal negotiations have taken place.

Job security has become more of an issue for the union since GM shifted production of its Terrain SUV from the plant to Mexico earlier this year at a loss of more than 400 jobs.