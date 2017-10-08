

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A girl has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the Danforth Village area.

It happened at around 4:40 p.m. near Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Reports form the scene suggest the girl, believed to be around 12 years old, was exiting a streetcar when she was struck.

Toronto Paramedic Services said she was taken to hospital with a serious injury to her arm.

TTC vehicles were diverting around the scene for a brief time, but have since resumed regular routing.