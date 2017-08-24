

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





A teenaged girl has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Richmond Hill this morning.

York Regional Police say the girl was struck around 11:20 a.m. at Bathurst Street and Humberland Drive.

She was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital with critical injuries, paramedics said.

Cst. Andy Pattenden said police believe the girl is about 15 years old.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

As a result, Bathurst Street is closed between 15th Sideroad and King Road as police tend to the scene.

Pattenden said he expects the closure to last for several hours as the major collisions unit investigates.