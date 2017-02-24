

The Canadian Press





LINCOLN, Ont. - Police say a southern Ontario girl has died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a family member.

Niagara regional police say the five-year-old was hit Thursday afternoon by a pickup truck.

They say the accident occurred in the driveway of the family home in Lincoln, Ont., about 35 kilometres southeast of Hamilton.

Investigators say family members rushed the girl to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

They say the name of the girl and the driver are not being released out of respect for the family.

Police say the collision remains under investigation.