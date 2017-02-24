Featured
Girl, 5, dies after being struck by pickup driven by family member
Niagara Regional Police file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, February 24, 2017 2:42PM EST
LINCOLN, Ont. - Police say a southern Ontario girl has died after being struck by a vehicle driven by a family member.
Niagara regional police say the five-year-old was hit Thursday afternoon by a pickup truck.
They say the accident occurred in the driveway of the family home in Lincoln, Ont., about 35 kilometres southeast of Hamilton.
Investigators say family members rushed the girl to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.
They say the name of the girl and the driver are not being released out of respect for the family.
Police say the collision remains under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Resident, 79, charged with arson after fire at Barrie retirement home
- Driving times up along Bloor since bike lanes installed
- Child gets OHIP funds for U.S. surgery but other kids forced to wait
- Toronto firefighters called in to rescue dog that got stuck under a car
- Girl, 5, dies after being struck by pickup driven by family member