Girl, 5, airlifted to hospital after Whitby collision
The scene of a collision near Taunton and Thickson roads in Whitby is pictured Sunday February 19, 2017. (Colin Williamson /Submitted)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 8:52AM EST
A five-year-old girl from Pickering was airlifted to hospital in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision in Whitby.
Officers were called to the area of Taunton and Thickson roads on Sunday at around 5: 30 p.m.
According to investigators, a grey Pontiac G5 was travelling westbound on Taunton Road approaching Thickson Road when it collided with a white Mercedes SUV travelling in the same direction on Taunton Road.
The five-year-old girl inside of the Pontiac vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto following the collision. She currently remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.
The driver of the Pontiac vehicle, 58, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Three other passengers inside that vehicle were also transported to hospital and were all treated for minor injuries.
As well, the 56-year-old drive of the Mercedes vehicle remained on scene then was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Durham Regional Police attended the scene to conduct an investigation.