

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A five-year-old girl from Pickering was airlifted to hospital in serious condition following a two-vehicle collision in Whitby.

Officers were called to the area of Taunton and Thickson roads on Sunday at around 5: 30 p.m.

According to investigators, a grey Pontiac G5 was travelling westbound on Taunton Road approaching Thickson Road when it collided with a white Mercedes SUV travelling in the same direction on Taunton Road.

The five-year-old girl inside of the Pontiac vehicle was airlifted to a trauma centre in Toronto following the collision. She currently remains in hospital in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the Pontiac vehicle, 58, was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Three other passengers inside that vehicle were also transported to hospital and were all treated for minor injuries.

As well, the 56-year-old drive of the Mercedes vehicle remained on scene then was transported to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Durham Regional Police attended the scene to conduct an investigation.