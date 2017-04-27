

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating after a suspect allegedly forced a 17-year-old girl into his car in North York and then sexually assaulted her.

Police say the victim was walking in the York Mills Road and Leslie Street area at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday when the suspect pulled up alongside her in a vehicle.

Police say the man engaged the girl in conversation and then offered her a ride.

When the girl declined, police say the man got out and physically forced the girl to get into his vehicle.

That’s when police allege that the man sexually assaulted the girl.

The girl managed to escape the vehicle a short time later, at which point she reported the incident to police.

The suspect is described as white, in his 20s and about five-foot-seven. He has dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing a multi-coloured buttoned-up plaid shirt and blue jeans.

As part of their investigation, police have also released surveillance camera images of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).