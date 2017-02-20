Featured
Girl, 16, sexually assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre
Police released this photo of a suspect wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault at Scarborough Town Centre.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 10:41AM EST
A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre late last year and police have now released an image of a suspect in the case.
The alleged sex assault took place Dec. 6. 2016, police said. They didn’t say where in the mall it took place.
The image of a suspect they released to the public Monday was taken from a surveillance camera in the area.
The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight to six-foot male between the ages of 50 and 56 with a thin build, short black hair and short grey facial hair.
At the time, he was wearing a blue Columbia windbreaker, khaki pants and black dress shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).