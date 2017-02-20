

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted at Scarborough Town Centre late last year and police have now released an image of a suspect in the case.

The alleged sex assault took place Dec. 6. 2016, police said. They didn’t say where in the mall it took place.

The image of a suspect they released to the public Monday was taken from a surveillance camera in the area.

The suspect is described as a five-foot-eight to six-foot male between the ages of 50 and 56 with a thin build, short black hair and short grey facial hair.

At the time, he was wearing a blue Columbia windbreaker, khaki pants and black dress shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).