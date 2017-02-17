

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 15-year-old girl is dead after the snowmobile she was riding fell into open water on Lake Scugog last night.

Ontario Provincial Police say two pairs of teens were travelling on motorized snow vehicles shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday when one of the vehicles drove into open water.

The occupants of the second snowmobile did not fall in the water and immediately attempted to rescue the two teens.

Police said the pair were able to bring the boy out of the water but could not save the girl.

Emergency crews from several districts responded to the lake, including a Durham Regional Police helicopter that provided lighting on the scene to assist crews in their search for the teen in the water.

The victim, identified as 15-year-old Sarah Lumsden of Lindsay, Ont., was eventually recovered from the water but was pronounced dead in hospital.

Earlier this month, OPP warned riders about the dangers of snowmobiling following a spike in fatal accidents.

As of Feb. 13, OPP said there have been 13 deaths this winter, up from eight at the same time last year.

Police say the deaths are often a result of riding on unsafe ice, speeding, loss of control, alcohol use and driver inattention.

With files from the Canadian Press