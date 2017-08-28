

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are asking for help finding a man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in the city’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

According to investigators, the young girl was walking near Don Mills Road and St. Dennis Drive at around 8 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by a man who started a conversation with her.

At some point, police allege the girl was sexually assaulted before fleeing the area.

The suspect is described as brown, between 20 and 25 years old, approximately five-foot-nine with an average build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and sandals.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.