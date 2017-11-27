

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 10-year-old female child is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Ajax on Monday evening.

The crash took place in the area of Taunton Road and Church Street at around 6 p.m.

Police said there was one other person in the vehicle with the child at the time of the crash, but it is not clear if they sustained any injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was treated for minor injuries after the crash, officers said.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate a police investigation.