

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





A 10-year-old girl who went missing in the Islington Avenue and Dixon road area last night has been found safe.

Police issued a news release about the girl Sunday morning after her parents lost sight of her Saturday night.

According to police, she was on a bus with her mother and father heading north on Islington Avenue at around 8 p.m. Saturday night. The parents exited the front of the bus north of Dixon Road, thinking their daughter was right behind them. When they realized she wasn’t with them, they chased after the bus but couldn’t catch up with it.

Police originally said that the girl was last spotted near Islington Subway Station. However they later clarified that she was last spotted on the bus at Islington Avenue and St. Andrews Blvd.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said the girl had been located at the home of a family friend.