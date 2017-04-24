

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax this morning.

It happened near Seward Drive and Mariner Crescent at around 8:30 a.m.

Durham Regional Police say the girl sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital.

Police provided few other details about the collision but said that traffic services will attend the scene to investigate.

More to come…