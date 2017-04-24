Girl, 10, critically hurt after being struck by vehicle in Ajax
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Monday, April 24, 2017 10:04AM EDT
A 10-year-old girl has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Ajax this morning.
It happened near Seward Drive and Mariner Crescent at around 8:30 a.m.
Durham Regional Police say the girl sustained life-threatening injuries and has been transported to a Toronto-area hospital.
Police provided few other details about the collision but said that traffic services will attend the scene to investigate.
More to come…
