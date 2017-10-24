Gilbert Rozon facing more sex-assault complaints as two more women come forward
Founder and president of Just for Laughs accepts the prestigious Icon Award at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. Gilbert Rozon, a giant in the Quebec entertainment industry, is stepping down from various positions amid what he calls "allegations involving him." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 24, 2017 7:50PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Two more Quebec women have filed official complaints of sexual assault against Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon.
They are TV personality Penelope McQuade, 46, and actress Patricia Tulasne, 58.
They are two of the 10 women who accused Rozon last week of sexual harassment or sexual assault.
News of the police complaints comes a day after TV star Julie Snyder filed a similar complaint with authorities.
McQuade's agent, Julie Bergeron, said today there will be no other immediate comment because of the ongoing legal process. McQuade, 46, has previously said Rozon allegedly attacked her in 1997 when she was covering the Just For Laughs comedy festival.
Rozon founded Just For Laughs in 1983 and was serving as president when he resigned last week as news of the allegations surfaced.
He also stepped down as vice-president of the Montreal Chamber of Commerce and as head of the committee behind Montreal's 375th-anniversary celebrations.