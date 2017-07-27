Gibbons, Stroman, Martin all ejected in Jays game against Oakland
Toronto Blue Jays bench coach DeMarlo Hale, tries to hold back Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (6) and catcher Russell Martin (55) after they were ejected by umpire Will Little, right, during fifth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Oakland Athletics in Toronto on Thursday, July 27, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 27, 2017 2:13PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 27, 2017 3:12PM EDT
TORONTO -- Manager John Gibbons, pitcher Marcus Stroman and catcher Russell Martin were all ejected in the fifth inning of Toronto's game with the Oakland Athletics on Thursday.
Gibbons was the first to go, getting the heave-ho from home plate umpire Will Little for comments from the dugout. Neither team had seemed happy with his ball and strike calls.
Stroman and Martin were both dismissed soon after, following Stroman's season-high sixth walk of the game. An irate Stroman rushed to home plate and had to be restrained as he attempted to get at Little.
The large crowd at Roger Centre booed the ejections.
Chris Smith came in to pitch with Miguel Montero catching for Toronto.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Two dead, 2 others critically hurt in crash involving tractor trailers on Hwy. 48
- Waterloo police to investigate alleged beating of teen by Toronto cop
- Witness heard multiple shots in police-involved shooting in Mississauga
- Amusement park ride involved in fatal accident in Ohio will not come to CNE
- Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Major Mackenzie in Vaughan