

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Halton Regional Police say a convenience store owner thwarted a suspect who allegedly attempted to rob him in the Glen Williams area of Georgetown on Thursday evening.

Just before 6 p.m. Thursday, investigators say a male suspect entered Preston’s Food Market on Confederation Street and allegedly demanded all the cash available inside.

Police say the owner of the store chased the suspect outside and “grappled him to the ground” with the help of passersby.

Citizens held the suspect down until police arrived and he was arrested.

No one was injured in the encounter.

The suspect, an 18-year-old Mississauga man, was charged with one count of robbery with the threat of violence.

He was released on a promise to appear in January 2018.