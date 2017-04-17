

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Demolition has begun on a busy downtown ramp from the eastbound Gardiner Expressway to York, Bay and Yonge streets this morning.

The ramp was permanently closed early Monday morning and will be torn down to make way for a ramp to Lower Simcoe Street, which is expected to open in January 2018.

Const. Clint Stibbe said traffic volumes were “extremely light” eastbound and westbound this morning.

“We haven’t seen any collisions in this part of the expressway as of yet. That being said, we’ve seen a couple of close calls. That’s where we need drivers to pay attention to what’s happening ahead of them,” Stibbe added.

“I think something everyone is forgetting about is Spadina has got an access lane to the Lake Shore that is going to help you get off the expressway and into the downtown core as soon as possible.”

Although the Jarvis Street off-ramp was backed up early on Monday morning, Stibbe said he anticipates tomorrow will be worse.

“Tomorrow is going to be a full traffic day and will back up quite substantially,” he said.

“As you can imagine, tomorrow will be a worse day than today and what we are asking is everybody to think ahead, carpool where possible or use public transit.”

The ramp closure comes as the Leafs host their first home game in their playoff series against the Washington Capitals tonight.

Those heading to the Air Canada Centre to catch the game can use the Jameson Avenue, Spadina Avenue or Jarvis Street ramps to get into the downtown core.