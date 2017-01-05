Featured
Funeral to be held today for Toronto family killed in cottage fire on Christmas Eve
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017
Last Updated Thursday, January 5, 2017 6:31AM EST
A funeral will be held today for a Toronto family killed in a fire at their cottage northeast of Peterborough on Christmas Eve.
Geoff Taber, his wife Jacqueline Gardner and their two sons, Scott, 15, and Andrew, 13, died after a fire broke out inside their cottage in McCrackens Landing on Stoney Lake.
Two dogs also died in the fire.
The family, who lived in Toronto’s Riverdale neighbourhood, had been coming to Stoney Lake for approximately a decade, according to a businessman from the McCrackens Landing area.
The couple, who both worked as lawyers in Toronto, recently bought a new cottage on the lake, the businessman previously told CP24.
The Office of the Fire Marshal is investigating the incident and the cause of the deadly fire has not yet been determined.
It is not clear how long it will take officials to complete their investigation as the cottage was almost completely destroyed, Ontario Provincial Police Const. Jason Folz said last week.
A funeral for the family will take place at St. Paul's Bloor Street Church at 2 p.m. today.
