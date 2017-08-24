

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Friends of a missing Toronto man will search an area near the Don River Valley Park Thursday in hopes of uncovering leads on the case, two months after his disappearance.

Andrew Kinsman was last seen on Parliament and Winchester streets on June 26 after attending Pride.

Toronto police escalated the investigation into his disappearance last month, assigning a dedicated team of officers to investigate Kinsman’s case and the disappearance 44-year-old Selim Esen.

A Facebook event page created by Gregory Downer indicates that friends and volunteers will be searching near the Don Valley Trail, just past the Evergreen Brickworks.

Downer told CTV News Toronto that the search area is a "beautiful walking trail" a short walking distance from Andrew’s home.

“When I contacted his family and friends through the Facebook group I have, no one even knew this area existed, none of us personally searched this area before. So we set out this morning and I have a bunch of volunteers to help, so we’re going to set out on this old railway track," Downer said.

"At least if we’re able to find him, we can bring this to a conclusion for everybody. But I haven’t lost hope that if he’s out there somewhere else in the world, he still might be alive."

Both Kinsman and Esen’s disappearance have become the crux of a larger conversation online about the unsolved disappearances of men near Toronto’s Village over the past few years.

While some community members have suggested that Kinsman and Esen’s disappearances are linked, police say they have no evidence to support that.

Despite this, police say both disappearances are considered suspicious.

Kinsman is described as being approximately six-foot-four, about 220 pounds with a stocky build, brown hair and a brown beard.

He has a tattoo on his right arm of the word ‘Queer’ and another on the right side of his chest of an expletive. According to police, Kinsman wears glasses and has a vertical scar on each of his knees.

Kinsman was also active on social media dating applications.

Earlier this month, community members held a town hall meeting at The 519 community centre in hopes of helping family and friends locate Kinsman and Esen.

Though police did not have new information to provide attendees, organizers say the meeting helped “put some infrastructure in place” should someone go missing from the area again.