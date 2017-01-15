

Courtney Greenberg, CTV News Toronto





The dry weather may soon be interrupted by freezing rain, which is expected in the GTA and other parts of southern Ontario beginning late Monday night.

A special weather statement was issued by Environment Canada on Sunday, warning residents of the possibility of poor travel conditions on Tuesday.

The rain is expected to develop over southwestern Ontario late Monday night and will make its way to the GTA by Tuesday morning, the weather agency said.

The weather on Monday will be mainly sunny with increasing cloudiness in the evening. The temperature is expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight and then rise to around 3 C by Tuesday afternoon.

“Freezing rain will change to rain by Tuesday morning over portions of southwestern Ontario and areas near the shores of western Lake Ontario,” Environment Canada said.

“Elsewhere, several millimetres of freezing rain can be expected before coming to an end Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.”

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain on Wednesday with temperatures expected to be at around 6 C. A mixture of sun and cloud is expected for the remainder of the work week.