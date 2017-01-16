

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The dry weather experienced over the past couple of days in the Greater Toronto Area is expected to be interrupted as freezing rain is set to hit the region and other parts of southern Ontario Monday night.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Monday, warning of the possibility of freezing rain beginning overnight and into Tuesday morning.

The report said freezing rain is expected to develop over the Golden Horseshoe and central Ontario before switching to a lighter rain Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The agency said poor travel conditions are expected for the region on Tuesday.

Ahead of the freezing rain, Air Canada is preparing for flight cancellations at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The airline issued a statement notifying their passengers that they have revised their ticketing policy for customers who booked affected flights. They said that customer wishing to make alternate travel arrangements will be able to do so without penalty.

Air Canada is encouraging people to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport.

In Toronto, the temperature is expected to drop below the freezing mark overnight and then rise to around 3 C by Tuesday afternoon.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain with the temperature expected to hit around 6 C on Wednesday. A mixture of sun and cloud is expected for the remainder of the work week.