Four-year-old struck, killed by vehicle in First Nation near Thunder Bay
File photo of an Ontario Provincial Police officer. (The Canadian Press/Lars Hagberg)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 1:03PM EST
FORT HOPE, Ont. -- Nishnawbe Aski police say they're investigating the death of a young boy on a First Nation approximately 385 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont.
They say four-year-old Issac Waboose was struck by a vehicle while walking on Sunday evening in Eabametoong First Nation.
He was taken to the local nursing station where he died of his injuries.
A post mortem is scheduled for Tuesday in Toronto.
Nishnawbe Aski police and provincial police traffic collision investigators are probing the collision.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.
