Four people sent to hospital after vehicle rear-ends TPS cruiser
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 1:04PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 2:15PM EDT
A vehicle rear-ended a Toronto police cruiser on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning, sending two officers and a suspect in their custody to hospital with unknown injuries.
Police say the cruiser was travelling in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Jameson Avenue at around 10:40 a.m. when it was hit.
All three occupants in the cruiser were taken to hospital along with the driver of the other vehicle.
Police say they do not believe that any of the parties have serious injuries.
Two eastbound lanes on the Gardiner were blocked for several hours following the crash but the highway fully reopened at around 1:30 p.m.
