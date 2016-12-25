

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Four people were taken to hospital after a two vehicle collision in King Township Sunday evening.

It happened on King Road, between 10th and 11th concessions.

York Regional Police said four people were taken to various hospitals following the collision, one with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and three others with minor injuries.

One of the vehicles flipped over and is a likely a write-off, police said.

Local roads were closed for several hours following the collision, but have since reopened.