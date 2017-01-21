

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Four people were rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after a collision in Mississauga.

The single-vehicle collision occurred near Hwy. 410 and Courtney Park Drive.

Peel Paramedics said two people, who suffered critical injuries, were taken to a trauma centre. Two other suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police confirm the Highway 410 northbound ramp to Courtney Park Drive is closed following the crash.

It is not clear what caused the collision.