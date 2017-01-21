Featured
Four people injured after crash on Hwy. 410 in Mississauga
Crews work to recover a vehicle involved in a serious crash in Mississauga overnight. (PHOTO: Sgt. Kerry Schmidt/@OPP_HSD)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:30AM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:59AM EST
Four people were rushed to hospital early Saturday morning after a collision in Mississauga.
The single-vehicle collision occurred near Hwy. 410 and Courtney Park Drive.
Peel Paramedics said two people, who suffered critical injuries, were taken to a trauma centre. Two other suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police confirm the Highway 410 northbound ramp to Courtney Park Drive is closed following the crash.
It is not clear what caused the collision.
