

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Four people have been arrested in connection with a string of vehicle break-ins in King Township but police say more perpetrators may still be at large.

Throughout September, York Regional Police say they received “multiple reports” from residents about their cars being broken into.

Some victims told police that their vehicles were left unlocked when they were robbed but others said the suspects broke windows in order to get inside.

In one particular case, police say three of the suspects stole a bag that contained keys to the vehicle they broke into and, once they realized, they returned to take the car out for a joy ride a few days later.

Investigators canvassed the area and were able to obtain surveillance camera footage from the homes that they say has been “integral” to them identifying the suspects.

Suspects identified as 22-year-old Joshua Pilling, 23-year-old Zackery Pilling and 27-year-old Cody Strong have each been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and mischief under $5,000.

A fourth suspect, identified as 25-year-old Paige Henri, has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession of break-in instruments and failing to comply with recognizance.