Four injured in violent altercation near Scarborough school
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Friday, October 20, 2017 4:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, October 20, 2017 4:07PM EDT
Three teens were rushed to hospital with injuries after a fight broke out in near a school in Scarborough’s Bendale neighbourhood, police say.
At least two of those teens were stabbed. One is in life-threatening condition and the other two are in serious condition.
A fourth person was also reportedly injured in the melee, police told CTV News Toronto.
The altercation took place near Lawrence Avenue and Rushley Drive.
Two of the victims retreated into David and Mary Thomson Collegiate Institute for safety, police say.
The school was placed under hold and secure.
Police say they haven’t confirmed suspect descriptions.
More to come.