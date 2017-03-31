

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police have charged a former York University employee and student after three women reported being sexually assaulted on campus in March.

Investigators say each of the three incidents in question happened in the York Lanes and Vari Hall areas of the campus, located near Keele Street and York Boulevard.

In the first case, police say a 28-year-old woman was inside the library on March 3 at around 8 p.m. when a man walked up to her and started a conversation.

The woman told police that the man then began to follow her. As she attempted to walk away, police say the woman was sexually assaulted.

Two weeks later, on March 17, an 18-year-old woman was at York Lanes at around 1 p.m. when a man approached and started following her.

Police allege the woman was sexually assaulted as she tried to walk away.

Though she was able to flee from the man, police say the he found her on campus half-an-hour later and tried talking to her again.

According to police, the woman was sexually assaulted a second time.

Just over a week later, on March 27, police believe the same man sexually assaulted a 20-year-old woman under similar circumstances in Vari Hall.

In each case, the women were eventually able to flee from the man.

An arrest was made in connection with the investigation on Wednesday, police said.

A suspect identified as Toronto-resident Keith Johnathan Jarrett has been charged with four counts of sexual assault.

Police believe the suspect is a former student and employee of the university, though they did not provide any other details.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.