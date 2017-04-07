

Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto





The Woodstock, Ont. nurse facing eight counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her elderly nursing home patients waived her right to a preliminary hearing during a brief court appearance Friday morning.

Elizabeth Wettlaufer, 49, appeared briefly via video link in a Woodstock courtroom, as her lawyer and the Crown agreed to skip the preliminary hearing and proceed directly to a trial, beginning April 21.

Wettlaufer is accused of killing eight of her patients over the past decade, where she worked in three different long-term care facilities.

She is also facing four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault related to other nursing home patients who she allegedly injected with insulin.

Wettlaufer had a history of receiving warnings and suspensions from one of her employers due to errors related to medicating patients, court documents released last month showed.

Laura Jackson, a friend of Moe Granat, one of Wettlaufer’s alleged victims, told CTV News London she is ready to have the trial go ahead.

“We're very anxious to have this heard. We're very anxious to see justice served. This woman took a loved one from us. And that's not right… she didn't have the right."

--With files from CTV News London