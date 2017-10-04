

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Hamilton say a former student has been taken into custody following a lockdown at a high school in Ancaster on Wednesday morning.

Police tweeted shortly after 8 a.m. that Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School on Panabaker Drive, near Garner Road West, had been placed on lockdown but did not say why.

They advised people to stay away from the area and urged parents to pick up their children at nearby Resurrection Catholic Cemetery.

At around 9:30 a.m., police tweeted that they had arrested a male off of school property.

The lockdown order was lifted a short time later.

Those students who arrived before the lockdown were ordered to remain inside the school while police cleared the scene and were later reunited with their parents, police say.

“Mountain Station Divisional Detectives will have the carriage of the investigation,” Hamilton Police wrote in a tweet. “More info on the arrest party to follow.”

Police allege an 18-year-old former student was in possession of an imitation firearm when he was arrested.

They say charges against him are still pending.

Classes have been cancelled for the day.