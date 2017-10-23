

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 54-year-old former scout leader who was associated closely with children through volunteer work over several years has been charged in connection with a child pornography investigation, police said.

On Thursday, a male suspect was arrested by Toronto police after a search warrant was executed in the Westney Road and Ravenscroft Road area of Ajax.

Police allege a man posted an online advertisement looking to “facilitate sexual acts” and chatted with someone online in order to make arrangements to “commit sexual acts on a child.”

During these online chats, the man allegedly sent images of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators said they believe that the suspect involved in the case had “close association” to children since 2010 through unspecified volunteer work. As well, police confirmed to CTV News Toronto on Monday that the suspect was a former scout leader for Scouts Canada.

A suspect identified as Ajax-resident Robert Ratcliffe is facing six charges in connection with the investigation including possession of child pornography, distributing child pornography and making an arrangement to commit sexual interference.

Ratcliffe was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.