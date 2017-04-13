

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A former Region of Halton employee is facing numerous charges after police say he defrauded the region of $770,000 over a ten-year period.

Police in Halton say they launched the investigation into the 55-year-old employee sometime in 2015.

Investigators believe the employee, who had been with the municipality for 17 years, awarded fraudulent contracts on behalf of the region to a Hamilton-based company named Sirron Systems Incorporated.

According to a LinkedIn page of the same name, also based in Hamilton, Sirron Systems is an “industrial automation service provider” that offers automation services and network installation.

Police say the allegations only came to light in August of 2016 after another former employee, David Ohashi, was arrested and charged with similar offences.

The former employee, identified as Mississauga-resident Nicolas Rewa, has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of municipal corruption, two counts of secret commissions, one count of laundering proceeds of crime and one count of property obtained by crime.

His wife, 45-year-old Marion Rewa, has also been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of possession of property obtained by crime.

A former employee of Sirron Systems Inc., identified as 52-year-old Stoney Creek-resident David Norris, is also facing a list of fraud and laundering related offences.

All three suspects are expected to make an appearance in court on May 9.

Anyone with new information about the investigation is being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.