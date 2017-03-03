

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a former Peel Regional Police officer with sexual assault.

According to the SIU, the charges stem from an incident involving a female in the summer of 2009.

Other circumstances of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.

As a result of the investigation, the SIU says they have charged 55-year-old Carlton Watson with one count of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to make an appearance in a Brampton courtroom on March 27.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.