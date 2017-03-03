Featured
Former Peel police officer charged with sexual assault
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Friday, March 3, 2017 12:32PM EST
The province’s Special Investigations Unit has charged a former Peel Regional Police officer with sexual assault.
According to the SIU, the charges stem from an incident involving a female in the summer of 2009.
Other circumstances of the alleged incident have not been disclosed.
As a result of the investigation, the SIU says they have charged 55-year-old Carlton Watson with one count of sexual assault.
He is scheduled to make an appearance in a Brampton courtroom on March 27.
The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
