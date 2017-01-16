Featured
Former Halton police officer named first female sergeant-at-arms
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, January 16, 2017 11:58AM EST
TORONTO -- Jackie Gordon, a former police officer, has been named the Ontario legislature's new sergeant-at-arms -- the first woman to hold the job.
Gordon spent 34 years with the Halton Regional Police Service, the last 12 of those with the rank of inspector.
Speaker Dave Levac says Gordon is "eminently qualified" to lead the legislative security service.
Gordon did not want to talk much about her historic appointment as first female sergeant-at-arms, saying she thinks it's more about being competent than whether she is a woman.
She says the job is an honour and a privilege, and one of her first tasks is to navigate her way around the large legislative building -- she says she has been lost twice already.
The former sergeant-at-arms, Dennis Clark, retired last year after serving for 19 years.
